These are the new sports we will see at the 2028 Olympics

No two Olympic Games are ever the same. The venues change, and with them some of the sports change. There are farewells (or goodbyes, who knows) that make way for new entries and some returns.

In 2028 For the third time in their history, Los Angeles will host the Olympic Games.in the United States.

New Majors We’ll See in Los Angeles 2028



They will be there just fine. Five new sports Or, in other words, in the American way, New entries Compared to the last Olympics in Paris, the most symbolic return of the Games hosted by the United States is the return of the Olympics Baseball (including softball)), one of the most popular and followed sports abroad, and one of the sports that was part of the Olympic Games from 1992 to 2008 and in Tokyo 2020.

After 128 years Cricket Which reappears after the last edition in 1900, and in other centuries, and at other times. And also Lacrosse The games, scheduled to take place only in 1904 and 1908, have their roots in the spiritual practices of indigenous and North American communities to resolve conflicts and prepare warriors for battle. Fans of American television series will probably know these sports well, as well as the two sports that are making their debut.

thecrushborn in the prisons of London in the 28th century, is a very intense sport that has already become popular in some specialized gyms in Italy (and has recently been replaced by the padel boom) and Football with science It’s a version of American football without the contact or tackling… It would be weird to understand the rules and see the differences.

to Running on the track Unfortunately, time is not ripe yet but it seems that something is moving. In fact, we will probably have to wait until 2032 to see it at the Olympic Games in Brisbane, Australia.AthleticsAfter the novelty of this edition with the farewell to the 50 km distance, and its replacement with the relay, the only novelty will be the move to the first week of races.

Sports We Won’t See Again in Los Angeles 2028

New disciplines cannot be included without excluding others. As with everything there is always a downside. At the moment, the only discipline that will definitely not be in Los Angeles will be break danceWho says goodbye after his debut in Paris. The boxing and weightlifting positions still need to be evaluated, while the position is being adjusted. The pentagon With the ride test replaced by an obstacle course.

Karate (present at Tokyo 2020) and kickboxing did not make the list of potential new sports either.. In the meantime, see you in Los Angeles 2028.