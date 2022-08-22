August 22, 2022

Apple a rischio attacco hacker

There is now a risk to iPhone and Mac owners; Let’s see which »ILMETEO.it

Karen Hines August 22, 2022 1 min read

Apple at risk of hacker attackhe arrived An advertisement from Apple Which warns its users about a flaw that allows hackers to take control of their iPhone, iPad and Mac and urges Apple itself to Install emergency software updates.

The Updates called “patch”, They were released in the last few hours To correct vulnerabilities that cybercriminals may already be aware of and take advantage of. “We are aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”The company is based in Silicon Valley.

Apple has not disclosed whether it has information in any way Where the vulnerability was used, it appears to have been discovered by an anonymous researcher. The technical description indicates that a hacker can use the bug to control devices, access any data, which is why ‘patches’ for iPhone, iPad and Mac OS have been released on operating systems that exhibited this issue

As I mentioned beforeDealingSecurity experts advise users to update the affected devices: iPhone6S and later models; Various iPad models, including 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro and iPad Air 2 models; and Mac computers with macOS Monterey. The defect also affects some iPod models.

