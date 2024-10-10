There is light on Viale Marconi, and a jiu-jitsu and personal defense gym is opening

Good news for Viale Marconi. There’s new business in one of the city’s busiest arteries, with the attendant difficulties for businesses that have in many cases struggled to take root.

If Qui Poste has recently closed at number 54, a little further towards Piazza Duca d’Aosta, at number 60, a gym has been opened.

It’s called Pound for Pound – Studio, and it was born from the idea of ​​Fabio Pastore from Pordenone, a 41-year-old martial arts master. In Viale Marconi’s rooms you can practice jiu-jitsu, self-defense and yoga for children and adults.

The gym, in collaboration with Skorpion, joins the gym via Interna.

“Those who have known me for some time – commented Pastore – know how much I have fantasized about this project over the years, how many doubts, how many discussions, how many changes in progress… Well, nothing… I have finally done it. I’m sorry but in… Same time thank you for listening to me and giving me so much advice to all those people I’ve been talking to over the years about my “future” gym!

