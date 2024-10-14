There is controversy over the use of emulators in the official Nintendo Museum

The Nintendo Museum uses emulators for some of the systems in the rooms. In some cases it was advertised, see Virtual Boy, while in others it was not advertised, as is the case with the Super Nintendo, the company’s historic 16-bit console. Many find the company’s behavior not entirely conventional, firstly due to the failure to use original hardware in the museum, but also because… Mario’s house is known to be a hostile spectacle .

Arguing over nothing?

I must say that recently it has criticized above all the emulators of its latest device, the Nintendo Switch, and closed two of the most popular emulators, the last one Ryujinx, but in general it is not seen as particularly friendly with the community.

Classic Nintendo games are played on Nintendo Switch via emulation

However, on October 2, the museum located in Kyoto, Japan was opened to the public, with visitors having the opportunity to discover Company history And experience some of its most representative games live in the showrooms.

User ChrisMack32 came up with the idea Disconnect the console from where you can play Super Mario Worldwhich should theoretically work on the Super Nintendo. Imagine his surprise when he heard A Windows sound indicates that the device is disconnectedhas been in use since the days of Windows XP.

When he reconnected the console, he then heard the unmistakable sound that Windows makes when an external device is inserted. In short, we are faced with a System simulation on PCa discovery that has produced mixed reactions online, including those who consider Nintendo hypocritical for using emulators.

There are also those who argue that Using simulators in a museum is a bit like faking the experiencewhich should be as real as possible. If we want, the latter is the most obvious criticism, since it has been known for years that Nintendo develops and uses emulators to run the titles of its old systems on new hardware.