Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Search
Sport

There is also an old road.

By: Mirabelle Hunt

Date:

As the days go by, the list gets shorter. Cristiano Giuntoliin these hours, busy searching for the perfect clothes. Todibo H Copminer Juventus, but he does not lose sight of the notebook page on which the names of the attackers are written. A few weeks and the time for official commitments will come, after all: this is not the time to procrastinate. We must then make up in advance for the recent defection Solliewho yesterday afternoon also welcomed Juventus on social media. To embody the section, to increase its quality. And perhaps to raise the level of international experience of the team in preparation.