There is also an old road.

As the days go by, the list gets shorter. Cristiano Giuntoli in these hours, busy searching for the perfect clothes. Todibo H Copminer Juventus, but he does not lose sight of the notebook page on which the names of the attackers are written. A few weeks and the time for official commitments will come, after all: this is not the time to procrastinate. We must then make up in advance for the recent defection Sollie who yesterday afternoon also welcomed Juventus on social media. To embody the section, to increase its quality. And perhaps to raise the level of international experience of the team in preparation.

Champions League Shot

Projects Thiago Motta It involves a fairly young formation, fresh in muscle and ideas. But, with the exception of the captain Daniloeven less than being at international level. A detail that could turn into a gap in the long run. Especially when the risks grow or there will be a difficult moment to deal with during the season. Alex Sandro and Rabiot have been said goodbye on a free transfer, and Szczesny will not even join his teammates waiting for a new destination: the Senators are no longer there, and the break with the past is clear. But the result is that the tinkling Champions League Few have heard it: De Gregorio and Cambiasso, Douglas Luiz, Yildis, for example, are still empty. And even those who have heard it have not had time to learn it: Bremer has 3 chips and Thuram has 2, while the most present behind the leader Danilo is Vlahovic With… only 7. Moreover, the scenario will not change with the arrival of shots on goal: Koopmeiners has played only 5 matches in the Champions League, Todibo has played only one. That is why, then, Giuntoli is looking for an alternative to a profile whose homeland is in the European Cups and not an unknown context. A profile like that Cream Ademi Oh, Di Winderson Galen.