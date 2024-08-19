Monday, August 19, 2024
Search
Tech

There could be four Xbox games coming to other consoles, according to the leak.

By: Gerald Bax

Date:

Xbox Slowly moving towards distribution Multi-platform Some of the games selected earlier this year included Sea of ​​Thieves, Grounded, Pentiment, and Hi-Fi Rush on Nintendo Switch and/or PlayStation. Rumors point to other games, and according to new leaks, it appears that four titles have already been selected by Microsoft for distribution outside of the Windows ecosystem.

The source is eXtas1s leakwho has previously shared a lot of correct information regarding Xbox events, as well as PlayStation and Nintendo. He also posted (at least) a teaser that turned out to be incorrect, which was the arrival of a new Silksong show, but on average his statements seem reliable.

What Xbox games might be coming?

Unfortunately, the source doesn’t say much, other than that four games are coming. It doesn’t specify which platforms are planned, what titles they will be, and when they might arrive. So this is a very small leak, but hopefully Microsoft will have something official to say soon, perhaps during Gamescom.

As for upcoming titles, there are plenty of rumors. There’s talk of Forza Horizon 5, just as there’s speculation that Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle could be on the list (in this case, given that it’s an external IP, there could be pressure from Disney or simply a desire to recoup costs more quickly). Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has also been mentioned.

Obviously, this is just speculation at the moment, and there are many titles already available or upcoming that PlayStation and Nintendo players would love to see on their consoles.

See also  Can PS5 Pro Unleash the Power of Unreal Engine 5? New Tech Demo Highlights the Engine’s Current Limitations

Previous article
Sinner in the final in Cincinnati, the first Italian – Tennis

Popular

More like this

Sinner in the final in Cincinnati, the first Italian – Tennis

Mirabelle Hunt Mirabelle Hunt -

2024 COTY Award to USA

Noah French Noah French -
USA...

Speeding fine for exceeding the 1.5 km/h limit, some considerations from the reader – Sanremonews.it

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
"Good morning Last August 14th my PEC received a speeding...

Francesca Cellimi is serious with her new boyfriend Eugenio Grimaldi

Lorelei Reese Lorelei Reese -
Some hypotheses about the relationship between protagonist purple like...

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Popular News

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska