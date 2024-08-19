There could be four Xbox games coming to other consoles, according to the leak.

The source is eXtas1s leak who has previously shared a lot of correct information regarding Xbox events, as well as PlayStation and Nintendo. He also posted (at least) a teaser that turned out to be incorrect, which was the arrival of a new Silksong show, but on average his statements seem reliable.

Xbox Slowly moving towards distribution Multi-platform Some of the games selected earlier this year included Sea of ​​Thieves, Grounded, Pentiment, and Hi-Fi Rush on Nintendo Switch and/or PlayStation. Rumors point to other games, and according to new leaks, it appears that four titles have already been selected by Microsoft for distribution outside of the Windows ecosystem.

What Xbox games might be coming?

Unfortunately, the source doesn’t say much, other than that four games are coming. It doesn’t specify which platforms are planned, what titles they will be, and when they might arrive. So this is a very small leak, but hopefully Microsoft will have something official to say soon, perhaps during Gamescom.

As for upcoming titles, there are plenty of rumors. There’s talk of Forza Horizon 5, just as there’s speculation that Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle could be on the list (in this case, given that it’s an external IP, there could be pressure from Disney or simply a desire to recoup costs more quickly). Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has also been mentioned.

Obviously, this is just speculation at the moment, and there are many titles already available or upcoming that PlayStation and Nintendo players would love to see on their consoles.