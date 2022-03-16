There are three fewer known exoplanets: they are too big for MIT

Discovered by the Kepler space telescope NASAAnd the They are classified as planets. But the classification attributed to three of them – perhaps even four – was wrong: in all likelihood it is little starswe learn from a study conducted by astronomers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and published in Astronomical Journal.

Researchers got updated and more accurate measurements of some celestial bodies from the European Space Agency’s Gaia observatory and found that at least three of them, trivial They are too big to be planets. The three most recent estimates, known as Kepler-854b, Kepler-840b and Kepler-699b, attribute it to between two and four times the size of Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system.