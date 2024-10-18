“There are those who seem unwilling to acknowledge merit.”

John Elkann chose a “family” meeting, a meeting with a group of Fiat executives, to respond to the numerous controversies raised against Stellantis in recent days. In front of a crowd, he gave a long speech during which he referred to the roots of Fiat and the spirit that has nourished the company over the years.

The last ten years

Not only that, because before launching a jab at those fueling what he described as “pretextual controversies,” he also highlighted the path that Fiat has followed in the past decade: “Let’s look at the past decades: how Fiat Auto was at the bottom of the rankings.” “Today the Fiat brand is the best-selling brand for a strong company like Stellantis: the fourth largest manufacturer in the world,” he said.

jab

Then the punchline: “There are those who in recent months, in these days, seem unwilling to acknowledge the merits of all those who have always contributed to overcoming challenges and achieving extraordinary results during the 125 years of our group’s history.”

And again: “We know, and you more than anyone else, what the truth is: nothing can be solved by differences, hatred, and glorification. Nothing is built. Today, as in all difficult moments in our history, we intend to address the problems by working seriously, together with our people.”

