June 27, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

“There are no TV studios, VIP staff and NIP.” Here is the number one competitor, a former dance girl

“There are no TV studios, VIP staff and NIP.” Here is the number one competitor, a former dance girl

Lorelei Reese June 27, 2024 2 min read

Ilary Blasi He’s returning to host a reality show, but it’s not Big Brother VIP. According to some rumors, it will take a few weeks, specifically 3, when Pier Silvio Berlusconi will present the Mediaset schedule for the new TV season and will finally be able to reveal Blassie’s return to the top of the reality show: the mole.

The famous reality show, after declining from season to season, will return in the spring of 2025, as Biscione himself predicted: “Now Temptation Island will return, then Big Brother and next year La Talpa.” There is already talk of a first contestant who is a very well-known face on television, especially thanks to her participation in Dancing with the Stars.

Rumors

Alberto Dandolo reveals some details of the new version of La Talpa a Oggi: “The former Mrs. Totti is preparing for a new television experience: she will host the reality game La Talpa. Also among the competitors is a former “Dancing with the Stars” dancer, Sarah Cross».

Again according to his indiscretions, next year’s edition will be a special edition: “You have to come back in the spring, there have been inspections in Umbria, the production company wants a VIP cast and the company (Mediaset, editor) wants a mixed crew.” Made up of VIPs and Nips. The remake will not have a TV studio and will be all recorded, like Temptation Island.”

© All rights reserved

Read the full article on
lego.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Taylor Swift, here’s how to be front row at the concert: ‘Speeds’ are taking place now (but be careful, nothing is official)

June 27, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The angry broadcaster vented on Instagram

June 27, 2024 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Prince Harry ‘wants Kate Middleton back in his life’

June 26, 2024 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

“There are no TV studios, VIP staff and NIP.” Here is the number one competitor, a former dance girl

June 27, 2024 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

The greatest horse races in the world

June 27, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

What was the Earth like millions of years ago? Here is the wonderful interactive map

June 27, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Asteroid among the 10 largest asteroids of the century approaches directly at 10 p.m. – Space and Astronomy

June 27, 2024 Gerald Bax