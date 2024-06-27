“There are no TV studios, VIP staff and NIP.” Here is the number one competitor, a former dance girl

Ilary Blasi He’s returning to host a reality show, but it’s not Big Brother VIP. According to some rumors, it will take a few weeks, specifically 3, when Pier Silvio Berlusconi will present the Mediaset schedule for the new TV season and will finally be able to reveal Blassie’s return to the top of the reality show: the mole.

The famous reality show, after declining from season to season, will return in the spring of 2025, as Biscione himself predicted: “Now Temptation Island will return, then Big Brother and next year La Talpa.” There is already talk of a first contestant who is a very well-known face on television, especially thanks to her participation in Dancing with the Stars.

Rumors

Alberto Dandolo reveals some details of the new version of La Talpa a Oggi: “The former Mrs. Totti is preparing for a new television experience: she will host the reality game La Talpa. Also among the competitors is a former “Dancing with the Stars” dancer, Sarah Cross».

Again according to his indiscretions, next year’s edition will be a special edition: “You have to come back in the spring, there have been inspections in Umbria, the production company wants a VIP cast and the company (Mediaset, editor) wants a mixed crew.” Made up of VIPs and Nips. The remake will not have a TV studio and will be all recorded, like Temptation Island.”

© All rights reserved

Read the full article on

lego.it