“There are no hierarchies. And on Lazari…”

Just finished the national team coach Roberto’s press conference Mancini. This weekend Italy will face Bulgaria in the next qualifiers world Cup 2022 to be held in Qatar. Among the players called up, there are also some players, who are European champions unmoved siro NS Francesco Accra NS Manuel Lazaré. Due to injury the latter will not attend the national team, a replacement is being arranged for him. The trainer spoke about the topic during the conference.

hierarchies– “hierarchies? No, we don’t have hierarchies. At first I thanked all the players, even those who played the playoffs. We have to have better players on the pitch and there are players who have been part of this group from day one. Whoever is here now is right to be here. There are three games we’ll see now and then. Lazare didn’t come for trouble and we’re thinking of calling Calabria. But not only him, we also rate the other players but we can’t call 40. Calabria has been playing well for some time now and it’s part of our tour even if we only called him once, now we’ll probably call him. But there are others too.”.

Click here to go back to the home page

Lazio, UEFA Europa League honors Immobile and launches poll – PHOTO

Italy, Lazare Coe: The full-back excluded from the squad