There are dead and wounded, and dozens of people are trapped

Nearly 50 miners remain Trapped tens of meters underground because Explosion happened in one coal mine in the north turkey. According to the initial budget of the Turkish government, there are at least 22 dead And more than twenty wounded.

Explosion in a mine in Turkey

The explosion, according to reports of the Turkish state agency Anatoliainside a coal mine ad Amasraa coastal city on the Black Sea, in the northern province of Bartin.

The outbreak occurred this afternoon, Friday, September 14. The The reasons are not yet clearpossibly a build-up of gas inside the state-owned mine.

The explosion occurred in a coal mine in the city of Amasra

Turkey, a mine explosion: dead and wounded

According to a preliminary report submitted by the Turkish Minister of the Interior Suleiman Soylubecause of the explosion 22 miners died. else 28 . injured and transported to local hospitals.

Numerous rescue teams have arrived at the site, including from neighboring provinces, to participate in rescue operations. In addition to the injured, another 14 people have been pulled from the coal mine so far.

Dozens of miners trapped

bundles of The miners are trapped Underground in the aftermath of the explosion in the mine, but it is not yet clear how many there are. According to the governor of the region, your light is on Arslan 49 People are waiting to be brought to the surface.

Two groups will be stuck in two different areas of the mine, at a depth of 300 and 350 metres. Amasra Mayor Rekai Kaker said 87 miners were inside the mine at the time of the blast.