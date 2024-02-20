February 20, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The Yankees will have a minority stake in Milan

February 20, 2024

The deal that led to RedBird's acquisition of AC Milan will also see Yankee Global Enterprises (YGE), owner of the New York Yankees, take a minority stake in the company. The official confirmation was provided by the Rossoneri club itself in a note.

“The agreement will also see Yankee Global Enterprises (YGE) – owner of the New York Yankees, one of the world's leading sports franchises – enter into a strategic partnership with the club with a minority stake in AC Milan. RedBird has a long-standing relationship with the Yankees and the Steinbrenner family, who They co-own the Yankees Entertainment Sports Network (YES), the most-watched regional sports network in the United States.

Regarding the partnership with YGE, Jerry Cardinale said: “We have a long-standing relationship with the New York Yankees and the Steinbrenner family that has led to the creation of some of the most successful companies in sports, entertainment and hospitality. We are pleased to continue our partnership with them and will look forward to exploring opportunities together to expand our ability to reach as many fans as possible and expand untapped business opportunities.” Accessible only to clubs operating at the highest levels of global sport.

