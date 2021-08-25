The world’s most powerful supermicroscope is one year old

The world’s first candle for the world’s most powerful ultra-microscope, the High Energy Synchrotron Extremely Bright Source (EBS). In its first 12 months of activity, the instrument, which originated from a collaboration of 22 countries and was installed inside the ESRF (European Synchrotron Radiation Facility) in Grenoble (France) allowed 1,600 scientists and researchers to investigate the matter at an atomic scale never seen before. currently.

“Europe can be proud of this masterpiece and scientific vision,” ESRF Chairman Helmut Dosch commented, celebrating the first year of activity of this innovative instrument capable of producing 100 x-ray beams. Possible and check the smallest details for any type of sample to be studied. The instrument is powered by beams of particles that are forced to “run” inside the new synchrotron ring, generating “beams” of “compact” and particularly “bright” X-rays. These X-rays, directed at the sample to be analyzed, allow them to penetrate into the material and observe it at an atomic scale “with clarity” not obtained before.

Under the lens of this super microscope, samples of all kinds have already been completed: from a three-dimensional scan of the T-Rex’s skull, with which it was possible to determine its age, diet and various diseases that it suffered in life, to images of the interactions of lithium atoms during the battery life cycle. Within twelve months, 1,600 users of these powerful X-ray beams became particularly effective thanks to the intuition and coordination of Italian physicist Pantalio Raimondi, director of the Accelerators Department at ESFR. In December, the charity of Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan awarded a project that, thanks to the Epps sight, allowed the lungs of a Covid-19 victim to be monitored at a resolution of dozens of times higher than that of conventional. Francesco Seit, Director General of the ESRF, commented that the first results obtained through hierarchical micro-imaging of human organs for Covid-19 patients brought feelings similar to those of the first analytical anatomical studies conducted by Leonardo da Vinci in the early years 1500! “.