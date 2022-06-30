The world’s best university cities, Milan (48th) and Rome (74th) are losing their positions: ‘too expensive and less accessible to young people’

Milan And the Rome They are the only ones University cities The Italians will appear in the ranking. But the distance that separates them from others is very bad. in list Best Student Cities 2023collected it Quacquarelli Symonds – The same ranking of the best universities in the world – The Italian economic capital loses two positions compared to last year and ends at Position 48while the Eternal City lost five, and fell in front of position 74. London Look at everyone from above, first, next monk And the flooddeservedly, by ZurichThird Classifier. On the waiting list, in the top ten, MelbourneAnd the BerlinAnd the TokyoAnd the ParisAnd the Sydney And the Edinburgh.

Take part in the survey as well 98 thousand people, including alumni and prospective students: their views determine the voice/opinion index and the desirability index, respectively. Milan and Rome have become more expensive and less easy for i small who decided to conduct a training course. Factor select and place both of them about halfway in the pointer that represents them Response Regarding the study experience. The single best result was obtained by the city of Lombard in the index that measuredActivities subordinate The bosses On the one hand Recruitment of recent graduates, ranking 21st in the world. Despite this, Milan suffers from high cost of living which includes college fees average, pounds expenses for habitation, andBad index and theBig Mac Indicator (The cost of consumer goods is a real test of how much you spend in one place.)