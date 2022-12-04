Both right knee problems treated against Cameroon. But Neymar is back in training

The World Ended by Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles. The two players, both of whom left prematurely in the match against Cameroon, had their first tests which gave bad news for Brazil. sFor both, a problem was found in the right knee: The Arsenal striker must remain in the hole for a month, the more severe the injury of the Sevilla full-back who risks the operation. With Gabriel Jesus and Telles, the number of injured in the Seleção increased to 5 after Neymar, Danilo and Alex Sandro.

More than the irrelevant defeat against Cameroon, there is a huge injury concern in Brazil. Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles finished off World Cup finals, and Tite can at least smile for an emphatic recovery now Daniel And the likely one of Alex Sandro In the round of 16 against South Korea, especially for the second match, who remains the only left-back in the squad after the knockout of Alex Telles.

Surprisingly, maybe green and gold will be able to embrace it again Neymar Back in training: The striker has not returned to the team’s training center since tore ligaments in his right ankle in Brazil’s opening match against Serbia. O’Ney joined the session with players who hadn’t started with the title on Friday and, almost forgetting about the right ankle injury he sustained against Serbia, celebrated with playful, blatant gestures of jubilation which he later posted. on social phraseI feel goodI knew I would now do the famous song “I Got You” by James Brown.

Neymar songs on social media: “I’m fine”



See also



Qatar World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022, Cameroon – Brazil 1-0: Seleção in the round of 16 before, the Indomitable Lions.





