October 19, 2021

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt for PS5 and Xbox Series X appears on PEGI, and something is moving

Gerald Bax October 19, 2021 1 min read

We know that CD Projekt RED is working onaggiornamento The next generation of The Witcher 3 Wild HuntAfter the first announcement last year we haven’t heard anything about it but it looks like something is moving behind the scenes.

Today The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Year Edition per PS5 e Xbox Series X/S. Featured in the PEGI database, a body that deals with the rating and evaluation of video games that reach Europe. The rating date is today (Tuesday 19 November) but that doesn’t mean an update is in the pipeline today, as confirmed by CD Projekt RED There is no specific release date yet For every next generation edition of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt.

The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X/S update was announced last year, for now we know that the upgrade will not only feature an improved technical segment, but will also include some Content based on The Witcher Netflix TV serieswho prepares for Returning in December with season two. We do not know if in addition to the free update for all owners of the game on PS4, PC and Xbox One, a new physical version will also be published, we are waiting for the official announcement from the Polish company.

