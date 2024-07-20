The White House under pressure – Il Tempo





From a television ad to a physical demonstration in front of the White House to demand US President Joe Biden drop out of the presidential race. It means ‘Pass the Torch’ as ​​the name of the group of democrats who organized the protest called ‘Pass the Torch’. It promises organizers that it will be a “peaceful and respectful event,” writing on the website: “Please do not use this as an opportunity to protest against other causes. The Pass the Torch movement is focused solely on the goal of calling on Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race.”





The demonstration will take place in front of the White House from 3pm to 4pm Washington time. Yesterday the group aired a television ad on one of Joe Biden’s favorite programs in an attempt to convince him to end his presidential campaign. The ad will air Monday on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, which Biden regularly watches. The Dems at home are literally trying everything to not leave the country in the hands of Donald Trump.