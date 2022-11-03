The weekend, the Mediterranean vortex between Saturday 5 and Sunday 6, the forecast has some news »ILMETEO.it

Weather: Weekend, Mediterranean gyre between Sat 5th and Sun 6th, news in forecast

Weather forecast for the weekendThere is news in the forecast for the weekend. A Mediterranean gyre In fact it will affect the weather over the weekend WeekendThe confirmation comes from the latest updates Saturday 5 And Sunday 6 November.

But let’s take a step back. The current atmospheric circulation is close to one turning point: The weather is about to change decisively under the pressure of cold currents descending from northern Europe, which sink into the Mediterranean and give it life. Cyclone Full of rainfall not seen for a long time.

The message is important: we are indeed ahead The first real disturbance, with autumnal connotations It can trigger heavy rains in many parts of our country. Bad weather is expected first in the north and then towards the center on Thursday and Friday, with more rain in the Mid-South over the weekend.

The eyes are especially focused on that day Saturday 5 All over the Mid-South, and on the two main islands where it occurs most strongly Temporary Local flooding due to more energy involved (oceans are still warmer) and due to sharp differences between different air masses.

As our map below shows (purple = storm risk) the middle Adriatic side (Marche and Abruzzo), southern Campania and Salento are the sectors at risk. Heavy rain is expected on Saturday, November 5

Sunday 6 The hurricane will slowly prepare to leave Italy, although strong unsettled conditions will remain Central-southern Adriatic regions and Sicily (Tyrrhenian Side) Other thunderstorms are possible.

On the other hand, in the rest of Italy, we will have progressively sunnier places due to the return of high pressure, although temperatures are expected to drop firmly due to the expected winds from the northern quadrants. . Last rain on Sunday 6th November

In short, the place for autumn.