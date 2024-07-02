‘The wedding dress I picked out is so tacky and low-key,’ ‘I think it’s sexy and elegant, that’s what I wanted’: Susan Sarandon’s daughter hits back at haters

The 39-year-old actress and blogger responded to the criticism in kind.





Just being in the spotlight and posting something on social media is enough to get a lot of criticism. People who don’t know how to mind their own business and always find time to judge others. As happened to the actress’ daughter Susan Sarandon And the manager Franco AmoreEva, who married chef Ian Hook on June 29 in New York. The chosen location was New York’s Hudson Valley. What caught the attention of keyboard blacks was Amore’s dress, which was deemed “vulgar” and “low-cut.” “To anyone who was shocked that my breasts weren’t hidden, feel free to take a screenshot for later. I wanted to feel sexy but elegant and I think the dress is the perfect balance.“I love the vintage look and feminine nature of it,” the 39-year-old actress and blogger responded in kind. The dress was designed by Kim Kassas. The couple also said they the people “We wanted to put our little family unit at the heart of everything and make sure the ceremony was as much about the kids as it was about us. We worked with our officiant to create a ceremony that felt very personal and intimate, and then focused on our second love in life: food! All we needed was a great atmosphere, the best people, and a fun party.” The couple married in front of 40 people.