“The weather in the USA is great; I run to have fun, and I hope to finish in the top five.” – OA Sport

After retiring last season of MXGPAnd Tony Cairoli He will be back on track with the team Red Bull KTM Factory Racing For the opening rounds of the tournament AMA Pro Motocross 2022 that will be held in California And, specifically, a shovel (May 28) H Secret (June 4).

The nine-time world motocross champion is ready and carried for a new great adventure for the same blue centaur, as evidenced by his words he mentioned speed week: “I’ve always wanted to compete and start the season in the States, the atmosphere is great. I am preparing for this event but there are still some changes to be made“.

In fact, the feel for the KTM hasn’t blossomed yet, and in fact, some problems still exist but live quietly: “First of all, it must be said that the preparations are not like what you once did for the World Cup; I do this for fun, which is definitely good but could be detrimental to the results. At the moment I don’t worry about it, I don’t have high expectations, I move around a lot a bit depending on my taste in the car. Anyway, only after the races are finished will we see how they went and where we got“.

Motocross, Tony Cairoli will race the first two stages of the AMA Championship in the United States

The goal for Tony Cairoli’s 2022 AMA Pro Motocross is ambitious, and it couldn’t be otherwise for someone like him: “I’m preparing but it’s hard to do it perfectly, in a month, and for an entire season. If I finish in the top five, I will be completely satisfied“.

Photo: MXGP.com