The violent arrest of an American football star shocks the United States: “Heartbreaking”

Miami (USA) – On the field he is among the fastest champions in the NFL, but even on the highways of the United States he is not joking. American football star Dolphins Tyreek Hill Last Sunday was Arrested per Speeding A few hours before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The policemen’s attitude was not flawless even if the boy was uncooperative: When asked to roll down the window, Tyreek Hill arrogantly responded: “You don’t have to tell me what to do.” At that moment, the boy was forcefully taken out of his car, placed face down on the asphalt and handcuffed without being able to utter a single word.

Confrontation with the police

“When we ask you to do something, do it – A policeman shouts at the football hero lying on the asphalt – “Do not do what you want, but do what we tell you.”. Tyreek Hill’s uncooperative reaction: “Take me to prison, brother, do what you have to do.”. The arrest did not prevent the player from participating in the challenge Dolphins v. i JaguarThe hosts won 20-17: exclaimed Tyreek Hill With so much abundance, Imitating a previous arrest with one of his companions. At the end of the match, he commented on the arrest incident. “It was heartbreakingPublic opinion criticized the very aggressive stance taken by the agents: one of them was temporarily appointed to a managerial position awaiting clarification of the situation.