Thursday, October 10, 2024
Search
Sport

The violent arrest of an American football star shocks the United States: “Heartbreaking”

By: Mirabelle Hunt

Date:

Miami (USA) – On the field he is among the fastest champions in the NFL, but even on the highways of the United States he is not joking. American football star Dolphins Tyreek Hill Last Sunday was Arrested per Speeding A few hours before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The policemen’s attitude was not flawlesseven if the boy was uncooperative: When asked to roll down the window, Tyreek Hill arrogantly responded: “You don’t have to tell me what to do.” At that moment, the boy was forcefully taken out of his car, placed face down on the asphalt and handcuffed without being able to utter a single word.