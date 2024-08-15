The video that moved TikTok. Here’s its story

Gerardina Trovato returns to singingAfter her illness and economic problems, the Sicilian artist is trying to resume her artistic career, thanks to the enormous sympathy that social networks have. But let’s go in order. Gerardina Trovato’s adventure in music began in 1993, when she came in second place among the new Sanremo proposals with the song “”But I don’t have my city anymore“, behind Laura Pausini With “Isolation”. The singer will return to the festival on two more occasions, among the big names, to obtain good ratings and always win the approval of the public and critics.

Gerardina Trovato, from Sanremo to economic and mental health problems

Then something went wrong in Gerardina Trovato’s life. “When my father died in 2006, I wasn’t really doing well,” he told us in a 2020 interview.

My mother gave me 50,000 euros, which made me think that the inheritance was there. This money was my only source of support, and since I no longer earn it, it has run out over the years. Now that she no longer wants to help me, I have to ask strangers for help, but whoever lends money wants it back.”

Mental health problems added to the economic woes: “I ended up being a guinea pig in a psychiatrist’s lab. I had anxiety and all they did was give me birth control pills and pills. One of them also prescribed lithium, a chemical that can be very harmful if taken incorrectly. They made me feel terrible.”

Back to the stage and social media affection

For years nothing was known about her. There was an attempt by Amadeus to bring her to Sanremo, but it did not succeed. But recently Tik Tok Videos of Gerardina appear, on stage years after the last time, a little tired but with the same unmistakable voice. The emotions of social media users, who immediately understood her story, exploded: many of them mobilize to highlight Trovato, now 57, and are eager to help her and perhaps give her the opportunity to return to the stage of “Ariston”. At the moment, Gerardina performs in some small Sicilian towns, but who knows, Sanremo could be in her future again. People are demanding it, and she deserves it after everything she has been through.