The US Supreme Court has ruled that hundreds of people should be indicted in connection with the attack on Congress.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that federal authorities cannot charge protesters who took part in the January 6, 2021, attack on Congress with obstruction of official proceedings. About 350 people have been charged with the crime, since the attack was, among other things, an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election results and the subsequent inauguration of Joe Biden as president. Still, it’s a relatively small part of the More than 1400 people They are accused of committing crimes related to the events of January 6.

Former US President Donald Trump is also accused of obstructing official procedures, in the context of the congressional assault trial that began in 2023 and was then suspended until a decision was issued regarding recognition of Trump’s immunity, which is another issue addressed by the Supreme Council. The court must decide in the next few days. It is unclear how today’s court decision will affect the outcome of these proceedings.

– Read also: Attack on Congress in Washington

The crime of obstruction of official proceedings was introduced in 2002 after a financial scandal, and refers to situations in which defendants attempt to tamper with or destroy documents that could be used as evidence during a trial. According to the Supreme Court justices, not all people who participated in the assault find themselves in this situation and were therefore incorrectly accused.

Almost at the moment 170 The people accused of obstruction of justice have already been convicted, but their sentences may now be reviewed. who are they, 52 People were convicted exclusively of obstruction, and 27 people are in prison. They represent a very small fraction of the total number of people convicted of crimes related to the events of January 6, which totals more than 1.400Many of them are charged with multiple crimes, including assault on a public servant or assault on private property. For this reason, said United States Attorney Merrick Garland, He said The court’s decision will not have significant consequences for the “vast majority” of the defendants in relation to the assault.

The case before the Supreme Court was brought by Joseph Fisher, a former Pennsylvania police officer who participated in the assault and was charged with several crimes, including obstruction of justice. His lawyers argued that the charges were illegal, and the case went to the Supreme Court. The court announced its intention to hear the case last December: Since then, several trials related to the charge have been postponed or suspended, and several people already convicted have been able to benefit Concerning the suspension or reduction of sentences.

On January 6, 2021, hundreds of Donald Trump supporters attacked Congressional headquarters in Washington, D.C., clashed with police, overcame blocs and occupied the building, and arrived armed as far as the chambers where the House and Senate meet. Inside Congress there were parliamentarians, meeting to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, and the session was suspended until – three hours later – the rioters were removed. The demonstration was called by Trump, who has never accepted defeat in the 2020 election and continues to this day to assert, without any evidence, that the result was rigged.