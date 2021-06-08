The US authorities have recovered a large part of the ransom paid for the cyber attack on the Colonial pipeline

US authorities they recovered A large part of the ransom paid last May to the DarkSide hacker group, which is responsible for carrying out a Cyber ​​attack on colonial pipeline systemsOne of the largest and most important pipelines in the United States. On Monday, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said investigators “found and recovered” 63.7 bitcoin, worth $2.3 million (about €1.9 million), a significant portion of the 75 bitcoin paid by the company (which at the time of payment was, before the coins plummeted). Cryptocurrency valued at $4.4 million).

The cyber attack was carried out May 7 last Using “ransomware”, a malicious program installed by hackers that blocks some data, which can only be unlocked by paying a ransom ransom). About two weeks after the attack, Joseph Blount, director of the Colonial Pipeline, confirmed that he had done so Permission to pay the ransom $4.4 million (about 3.6 million euros) to allow the resumption of pipeline activities blocked by the attack.

