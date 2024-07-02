The upcoming Resident Evil game has been officially confirmed by Capcom.

During the Capcom Next conference, Osaka confirmed that a new chapter of Resident Evil is currently in development and the director is at the helm. Kushi Nakanishiwho already played the same role in Resident Evil 7 biohazard, while the director of Resident Evil Village was Morimasa Sato.

This announcement was made after the presentation of the original iOS version of Resident Evil 7. On this occasion, Nakanishi spoke about how important it was to change direction behind the seventh chapter, which was discovered after the critical drift in Resident Evil 6. The most terrifying spirit in the horror series thanks to the new approach and a new first-person camera.