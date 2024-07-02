The upcoming Resident Evil game has been officially confirmed by Capcom.

During the Capcom Next conference, Osaka confirmed that a new chapter of Resident Evil is currently in development and the director is at the helm. Kushi Nakanishiwho already played the same role in Resident Evil 7 biohazard, while the director of Resident Evil Village was Morimasa Sato.
This announcement was made after the presentation of the original iOS version of Resident Evil 7. On this occasion, Nakanishi spoke about how important it was to change direction behind the seventh chapter, which was discovered after the critical drift in Resident Evil 6. The most terrifying spirit in the horror series thanks to the new approach and a new first-person camera.
Resident Evil Next Trailer
Regarding Resident Evil 9 (or whatever the next new chapter is called), Nakanishi unfortunately couldn’t say much. His words in translation were: “We’re making a new Resident Evil, it’s been really hard. Understanding what to do after 7. But now I have an idea, and to be honest, I think it’s great. I can’t share any details at the moment, but I hope you look forward to the game where I can talk about it.”
Remember that Resident Evil Village concludes the story of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, so it’s also It is reasonable that this new game will have a new character. And a new story. We just have to wait for confirmation of this from Capcom: let’s hope we don’t have to wait too long.
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
More Stories
Can PS5 Pro Unleash the Power of Unreal Engine 5? New Tech Demo Highlights the Engine’s Current Limitations
Alan Wake 2: The Lake House, the second expansion, has an official release month announced by Remedy
Shazam mechanism revealed: This is how song recognition works