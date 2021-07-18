The universe captured in the most beautiful images of extremely bright galaxies: a unique sight

A unique sight, and nothing else to say in the face of the splendor of the images that have appeared on the network in the last hours regarding the universe, specifically some of the galaxies closest to the Milky Way.

As RaiNews reports, these are the shots obtained with the ESO VLT, which is an acronym for the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope. Seeing these pictures come to mind are real cosmic fireworks But in fact it is Various components of galaxies “close” to us and their characteristic colors. And thanks to these color variations, experts from all over the world are able to do just that Determine the exact point where new stars are about to come into the world, And at the same time, to study all those processes through which magical stars are formed.

New wonderful pictures of the galaxies of the universe, where stars were born

The goal of the team of astronomers, try to highlight What allows gases to ignite which in turn generate stars, This will be made possible by these cross-observations with Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) data, of which ESO is a partner. So far, in fact, the entire star formation still stands يزال One of the greatest and most amazing mysteries in the universe: Astronomers are sure that stars are born in gas clouds, but what happens next, and the role of galaxies in this process, remains a big question mark to try to find answers to all these questions, the team of researchers observed the different galaxies located near the Milky Way Through powerful telescopes, they probe different galactic regions where stars are born.

He said for the first time Eric Emselm, German ESO astronomer and head of VLT-based observations made under the High-Resolution Physics in Near Galaxies (PHANGS) project – we understand individual star-forming rings in a wide range of locations and environments and in a sample that is well representative of different types of galaxies. We can directly observe the life-giving gas of stars, see young stars as we witness their evolution through different stages.” Instead Catherine Krickell of the University of Heidelberg in Germany, and a member of the Phangs group: “There are many mysteries that we would like to unravel. Often stars are born in specific regions of host galaxies – why? After stars are born, how does their evolution affect the formation of new generations of stars?”. Great questions that deserve equally amazing answers.