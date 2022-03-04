The United States says the Russian military is unable to move forward

According to some US sources, the Russian military was blocked and unable to advance. In particular, according to CNN, the 64-kilometer convoy would have been blocked by Ukraine.

Several U.S. sources claim that the Russian military was blocked and unable to advance. In particular, the reference to the 64-kilometer-long Russian military convoy would have stopped satellite imagery a few days ago. The attack by Ukrainian troops would have stopped it: “The United States has no doubt that Ukraine attacked a convoy parked outside Kiev,” CNN reported.

The Russians will be 25 kilometers from the center of Kiev

According to recent reports, the tanks and Russian artillery of the series will be targeting Kiev. The capital, in the last 24 hours, has come under heavy bombardment, but despite this it is able to resist. Because, according to a Pentagon official, the Russians a 25 kilometers from the center of Kiev. Apart from the Americans, the British also claim that the 64-kilometer convoy was stopped. Again, the UK Ministry of Defense reported that it had been stopped 30 kilometers from Kiev and that “little progress” had been made in recent days.

Explosions in Kiev

The bombings continued throughout the night in the capital. Apart from Kiev, the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol have also been bombed by the Russians. However, all the cities are in the hands of Ukraine. Q onlyHer son It seems to be over in Russian hands: at this time its situation is not clear. This afternoon, an attack by sea appears to have been recorded in Odessa: a merchant cargo ship flying with a Panamanian flag, attacked by two torpedoes. However, the crew will be safe.