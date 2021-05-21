The United States no longer wants to buy Greenland

The United States is no longer interested in buying Greenland. He said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visits the Atlantic, signaling the end of a strange chapter Was opened A few years ago by former US President Donald Trump. Halfway between an impromptu manifesto and an extraordinary diplomatic project, there were a few days in 2019 when the possibility of formal sovereignty over the Greenland state moving from Denmark to the United States was actively discussed in American newspapers.

On his return from Iceland where he had participated in a meeting of the Arctic Council, an intergovernmental forum devoted to economic and environmental issues affecting countries bordering the Arctic Ocean, Greenland visited the meeting of Jebe Coffoud, the Danish foreign minister, and Mute Egede and Pele Proberg, Prime Minister And the Greenland Secretary of State. He confirmed during a press conference, in response to a question from a reporter, that the United States is no longer planning to buy the island.

It was Trump who came up with this strange idea while admitting that it was not a real priority. However, he argued that the purchase of the island would be a “great real estate bargain” for the United States: “Strategically for the United States, this would be a very cool thing. We are a great ally of Denmark, we are protecting Denmark and we are helping Denmark and we will do it.”

For Trump, the acquisition of Greenland was a kind of legacy to be left to the country, just like the purchase of Alaska from Russia in 1867: Alaska was for a long time only US-owned land. It was admitted as the 49th country in 1959. Il Wall Street Journal He also said that the idea was welcomed with a mixture of anticipation and concern in Trump’s staff, as it was not understood how far he really wanted to go with this project.

Danish Prime Minister Mitt Frederiksen harshly criticized Trump’s words, calling the whole discussion “ridiculous” and saying, “Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I sincerely hope it is not a serious idea.” Greenland, in fact, politically belongs to Denmark. But it governs itself with great autonomy over its resources and the exploitation of its lands, which are largely covered by ice.

There has been no talk of the US buying Greenland since, and Blinken’s comments have closed the matter permanently. Pele Broberg commented that his visit “is not considered a real estate deal,” referring to phrases Trump has used in the past. “A real estate deal means land with nothing and no one. Minister Blinken explained that he is here for the people who live in the Arctic, for the people who live in Greenland.

