The unit is laying off hundreds of employees, according to a report by Kotaku – Nerd4.life

According to Kotaku’s sources: lonlinessthe company of the same name graphics engineYou are laying off hundreds of employees. so talk about it 300 – 400 layoffswhich includes almost all divisions of the company.

Launched in 2005, Unity is the graphics engine used by a large number of games, such as Hollow Knight, Genshin Impact, Naraka: Blade Point, Fall Guys, and League of Legends: Wild Rift, to name a few. As of June 2020, the company had 3,300 employees, while LinkedIn and Glassdoor profiles talk more 5000 workers.

According to Kotaku’s report, layoffs involve all departments and offices around the world at Unity, with a particular focus on the AI ​​and engineering sector. There are rumors of 300 or 400 layoffs this week, but it looks like the numbers will increase even more in the coming days.

The newspaper sources say that those who lost their jobs this week were invited by their boss to suddenly take part in a video call, without any warning about the topic to be covered and in connection with which an HR manager has often been added. The unit also appears to continue to pay the dismissed employees for one month, and also provides an additional monthly stipend for end of relationship and health coverage. Employees can also apply for Unity’s open positions, but Kotaku said at the same time that the company imposed a Employment ban in all sections.

One of Kotaku’s sources, who wished to remain anonymous for obvious reasons, says Unity has been a “nonsense show” recently, talking about friction, mismanagement, and rapid and unexpected changes in strategy. Two weeks ago, CEO John Richello assured employees that Unity was not in dire straits and that there would be no layoffs.

Last year, Unity bought Weta, the special effects studio founded by director Peter Jackson that has worked on the Avatar and The Lord of the Rings films, for $1.62 billion. In August, it also acquired Parsec, which designed cloud technology to allow users to stream video games, for $320 million. At the moment, the company has not officially commented on Kotaku’s report.