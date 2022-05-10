The Under-Secretary highlights the dangers to man















29













“I respect everyone’s feelings, animal rights and environmental activists, but we are facing an emergency.” Thus the Minister of Health, Roberto HopeIn the face of new cases of swine flu: After the alarm that initially affected Piedmont and Liguria, the problem is now about Lazio and should be “dealt with by emergency equipment,” said Speranza, who handed over the case to management. Undersecretary Andrea Costa. In fact, one case was reported in Inzukerato Park in the northwest of the capital, bringing 115 cases from the beginning of this year, in three regions: Liguria and Piedmont, after Lazio. Dell ‘Emergency in Italy Costa spoke for himself, they give an interview to Virgilio News.

Swine flu is becoming an emergency in Lazio too: the government and the region are running to cover up

Minister of Health, Hope, It has been announced that the task of managing the swine flu emergency has been handed over to Deputy Secretary of Health Andrea Costa.Naming as Extraordinary Commissioner Angelo Ferrari. Not only that: Lazio offers to establish a regulation of the region Temporary affected area, With rigorous measures, reinforced surveillance of wild boars was carried out, along with sampling and analysis of carcasses and their safe disposal. Area is marked and present by symptoms Feeding animals, organizing tours and events is prohibited.

The ordinance was passed following the discovery of the presence of swine flu Insukerta ParkProvides identification of the area of ​​interest near the “red” one.

Hypothesis of a project to slaughter wild boar

However, this is not the only attempt to combat the emergency. At this time, in fact, the hypothesis that “an important choice and slaughter plan reduces the number and presence of wild boar” cannot be ruled out. Undersecretary Andrea Costa explained Virgilio News.

But what will it contain and to whom will it be handed over? “The measures we have taken with Extraordinary Commissioner Angelo Ferrari are aimed at controlling, eradicating, but preventing the spread of the virus. For example, I think about installing barriers in red areas. But that is not enough. We reflect on the issue of population reductionRealizing that this is a subtle issue that hurts the sensibilities of some, Deputy Secretary Costa Virgilio continues to notice.

How pork chops work and why it is necessary

“However, there is no doubt that we are facing an emergency and we should all be aware of this, so I believe it is reasonable and appropriate to study a plan to significantly reduce the number of wild boars and protect the piggery. I think that is the right time Important selection and reduction plan, Which reduces the number and presence of wild boar. Beyond safety measures such as fences and the like – Costa explains that “the number of wild boars should be significantly reduced.”

As far as risk is concerned, environmentalists and animal rights activists may, in fact, oppose the idea of ​​killing even “healthy” animals, Mr Costa confirmed: “We are experiencing an unusual situation. And a very effective method.” We must act quickly, Especially in the red areas adjacent to farms. Reducing the number of wild boars will directly interfere with the vehicle of infection and control its spread. It is a measure that will allow us to face and resolve another emergency that has plagued our cities for years, namely the presence of wild boars in our neighborhoods in our urban parks.

The government also allocates funds for fences and barriers to prevent wild boar

The problem of swine flu has at least exacerbated an existing situation in some areas, such as Liguria. It occurs in Genoa, but also on the east coast of La Specia province. Therefore, barriers should be strengthened to prevent trespassing near residential areas. The government’s decision to allocate resources equivalent to this 50 million. What are these funds used for and who manages them? “50 million people have been booked to manage the problem and provide compensation to the affected farmers. Of this amount, $ 10 million is fully available to Commissioner Ferrari to prevent, control and eradicate African swine flu, including the installation of fences or other temporary and removable structures to control wild boar. On the other hand, the remaining resources are in the hands of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, ”explains Costa.

What are the dangers to people if the emergency is not stopped

Concerns have also been raised about the risk of continuing to spread swine flu: the virus that transmits it is, in fact, highly contagious and dangerous to wild boars and pigs. “Currently, about a hundred wild boars have been infected between Liguria and Piedmont, some of which have been prosecuted in Lazio. Monitoring, collection and data sharing To diagnose any other cases immediately. We are working precisely to prevent the spread of infection to new areas. Through this we are strengthening the task of controlling the epidemicInstalling additional barriers and fences Avoid the migration of wild boars and their spread of ASF. In fact, infected wild boars should be prevented from leaving the isolated area on the one hand and healthy specimens from entering the red zone on the other, ”the Under-Secretary explained.

Are there any dangers to people?

“No, there is no danger. In fact, African swine flu is a viral disease, purely veterinary, which affects pigs and wild boar, is highly contagious and often dangerous to animals, but As confirmed by all scientific evidence, it is not transmitted to humans or other animal species (e.g. dogs, cats) through direct contact with infected animals or through the feeding of pigs. – Assures Deputy Secretary of Health – However man can be a vehicle for the spread of the virus by contaminating vehicles, clothing and equipment. Rather, the alarm is about the implications for the economy of the livestock sector. In fact, if the pig farms are attacked, our country will be at risk of blocking the export of pork products and preventing the movement of livestock.



<br />

