The ultimate arena rock grand finale night with irresistible Matthew Lee’s piano

Irresistible ending. Imola in Music concludes tonight with a concert by Matthew Lee with his “Back to Rock and Love Tour”, in Piazza Matteotti starting at 21 o’clock. The pianist described by the English press as a “genius of rock and roll” singer and performer Matthew Lee and his band will enchant the audience in one of the most The oomph and excitement of 2023. With his crisp piano touch and tenacious band energy, Matthew Lee delivers a few minutes that will set the audience on fire and catapult them into a pulsating world of rock and roll, blues and country. The wide range of songs, in addition to Matthew’s original songs taken from his discography, will include the great classics of Elvis Presley, Little Richard, Ray Charles and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well as some homages to great Italian music artists such as Modono, Bennato, Venditti and Concato.

Born in Pesaro, Matthew Lee fell in love with rock and roll from an early age thanks to the records of his father, who introduced him to Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis. Showing his talent and innate love for music, he decided to enroll in the prestigious G. Rossini Conservatory in Pesaro, from which he was expelled after nearly 9 years, due to the incompatibility of his “exuberant” style with classical studies. But it was precisely this style that became the hallmark of his style and wealth. He has a large following on social media, and his improvisations on the piano at airports and stations have become famous. Matthew has currently released 7 albums and is touring with his band all over the world, with scheduled dates in France, Germany, Switzerland, the US, Dubai as well as in Italy. As always, Imola’s music evenings are full of events to suit all tastes, and other arenas in the historic center will also offer great concerts and entertainment opportunities.

In Piazza Gramsci, there is a space for one of the most popular bands in the region: Nodemora. Their concert (9 p.m.) offers a journey through time, the history of the band, and a tribute to Italian rock with covers of Luciano Ligabue and unreleased songs. The group consists of Eric Addis (vocals and acoustic guitar), Andrea Pepisella (drums and backing vocals), Luca Camorani (guitar and backing vocals), Roberto Forlini (keyboards), Stefano Sartori (bass) and Francesco Meri (guitar and backing). singing). The concert in Piazza della Conciliazione (Piazza dell’Ulivo – 9pm) was commissioned to Costanza Alegiani Folkways with a tribute concert to Lucio Dalla titled “Lucio, dove vai?”. Jazz singer and composer Costanza Allegiani and her trio Folkways propose a concert that recalls and reworks the repertoire of Lucio Dalla’s debut. The line-up consists of Costanza Allegiani (vocal, synths), Marcello Aloli (tenor saxophone, live electronics) and Riccardo Gola (double bass, synths, live electronics). In the Medaglie d’Oro arena, the evening will be dedicated to one of Imola’s traditional events in music, the final concert of the Emerging Bands Competition

Drops of Music for Solidarity, now in its fifteenth edition. The evening will start at 21 o’clock, will be moderated by Paolino and will see the participation of the groups that have passed the preliminary selections, the 2022 winners of the Lauric duo and the 2021 winners of I Congiunti. Concert by Melina Mengotti at the Verziere delle monache.