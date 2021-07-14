The UK loses Daniel Evans and Jonah Konta at the Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the 32nd Olympic Games

Bad news for sports Britain. In one fell swoop, the British team that will participate in the next Olympics has lost two components, both of them are tennis players. After Joanna Konta, the loss to Daniel Evans, No. 1 on the men’s tennis team, also arrived. Reason? Both players are suffering with Covid and in a statement issued on social media they officially added the absence in Tokyo.

A few hours later, two British tennis heavyweights were sent to the Olympics. The first player to announce her absence from the games was the 38th player in the world who actually skipped Wimbledon after the forced dismissal of one of her employees. The last tampons, to which the tennis player underwent, gave a positive result, which effectively prevented her from representing her country on Japanese soil, where the alert to the possibility of spreading a delta version of Covid is very high, and the decision also made it clear to avoid the presence of spectators.

A few minutes ago, another British Olympic Committee board. Daniel Evans, ranked 28 in the world and best player on the team, will also have to give up the Olympics. The reason is the same for Konta, with the player returning from Wimbledon and a positive year (in which he lost the satisfaction of beating Djokovic as well), a positive result. This is his ad:I am very disappointed and find myself in isolation in line with government directives. Good luck to the entire British team in Tokyo“It is therefore unfortunate that Great Britain has lost two high-ranking athletes.