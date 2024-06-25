The UK chart shows there’s something even Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree can’t beat

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is very powerful but you can’t beat the soccer ball: That’s the message you see when you look at the UK rankings for the week that just ended, with EA Sports FC 24 topping the list.
- EA Sports FC 24
- Ring of Elden: Shadow of Erdtree Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Paper Mario: Millennium Gate
- Minecraft (Switch)
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- Call of duty modern warfare 3
- It still awakens the depths
With the European Football Championship 2024 In real life and EA Sports FC 24 to represent it in the video game sector, in fact, it was difficult to imagine a situation different from this in the UK.
Soulslike Complete Edition from FromSoftware, which Includes the base game and the Shadow of the Erdtree expansionso it should settle for second place, followed by Hogwarts Legacy: another very successful title.
There’s another new entry in the top ten
In addition to the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition, we are pleased to note the presence of Second new entry In the UK top 10: We’re talking about The Chinese Room’s latest horror adventure, Still Wakes the Deep.
Ranked tenth, not a bad result at all for a title of this type, Still Wakes the Deep tells the story of a Scottish laborer who finds himself faced with an unexpected situation while on board a ship. Oil platform In the North Sea.
In fact, it appears that the Hulk’s drills touched something they shouldn’t have touched, waking him up Some kind of creature of the abyss whose appendages ruined the lives of some of the men present on the platform.
Have you read our review of Still Wakes the Deep?
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
More Stories
Will 2024 be a year without summer? Here’s what the weather says and why we should fear it
FromSoftware’s secret to Elden Ring and Dark Souls? Never take success for granted, according to Miyazaki
Avoid fixed and mobile speed cameras thanks to the application: save yourself from fines and travel in peace