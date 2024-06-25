The UK chart shows there’s something even Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree can’t beat

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is very powerful but you can’t beat the soccer ball: That’s the message you see when you look at the UK rankings for the week that just ended, with EA Sports FC 24 topping the list.

EA Sports FC 24 Ring of Elden: Shadow of Erdtree Edition Hogwarts Legacy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Paper Mario: Millennium Gate Minecraft (Switch) Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario Bros Wonder Call of duty modern warfare 3 It still awakens the depths

With the European Football Championship 2024 In real life and EA Sports FC 24 to represent it in the video game sector, in fact, it was difficult to imagine a situation different from this in the UK.

Soulslike Complete Edition from FromSoftware, which Includes the base game and the Shadow of the Erdtree expansionso it should settle for second place, followed by Hogwarts Legacy: another very successful title.