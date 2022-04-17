The twenty-seven-year-old went missing in Angona and was hired for medium research

“We decided to use a medium – the groom’s lawyer explains, and now Angona Public Prosecutor is being investigated for abduction – a source obtained by an intelligence service agency that has already been used in the past.

Fianc’s lawyer: “Even unusual methods”

The psychiatrist may have already given some initial indications that “we are sharing with Jesse Carabinieri, who is conducting the investigation,” the lawyer added, adding that “they are not simple defensive inquiries because we are trying everything. We use unusual methods like this. We want to make a definite contribution to the research.”

Postponement of research by two drones

– Meanwhile, it has been decided to postpone the use of the two drones scheduled for Easter Sunday due to wind. On Friday, Ris carabinieri conducted an inspection of the area where a hut and a caravan were located, and using a molecular dog, the lawyer and counselor also attended. On Friday night, a team of attorneys and intelligence services searched the countryside in other areas, while another group began gathering information at clubs frequented by young people, looking for clues to Andrea.

You may be interested in: