The tricolor community has been appalled by the arrests. “Help, we’re scared”







The situation of the Italian community in Venezuela is more tense and worrying. About 1.5 million people have been in the crosshairs of Nicolas Maduro’s Chavista regime for more than a week.

“Help us, we’re scared” are frequent messages to Andrea Di Giuseppe, vice president of Fratelli d’Italia, who has been closely monitoring the complicated post-presidential election story in Venezuela. “If there is not a very difficult position from the international community, I fear that it will be very difficult to leave the Maduro regime, even if, unlike last time, many regions distance themselves from the president,” explains the elected member of parliament abroad. Vol. North and Central America. In this context, the arrest of Italians is increasing day by day. Rita Capritti was arrested on August 1, but her son, Carlos Antonio, feared repercussions that could affect other members of his family a few days earlier. “We are getting calls to say that some of our comrades are missing at the moment and there is no news about them,” Di Giuseppe reveals, suggesting that some Italian-Venezuelan people may have been arrested or have gone into hiding to avoid police raids. Some of the elderly, who expressed support for Maduro’s opposition on social media, are seeking access to embassies for protection. “There are checkpoints everywhere where police stop to check suspects’ phones,” Di Giuseppe reveals. He added: “If the agents find that someone has made a phone call abroad or posted on social media during the election campaign in support of the opposition parties, he will be arrested immediately.” The search for dissidents is ongoing, as evidenced by the case of MP Williams Davila, a member of the international liberal Milton Friedman Institute, the police are going to look at every interview or statement published in the Italian media. “They are checking and looking for photos and names of protesters”, and a rumor (still not officially confirmed) that four Italians have been arrested. Meanwhile, Regime X has shut down some sites, including Elon Musk’s social media, and this is of great concern to the Italian community, who are keeping their cell phones under control. Many try to find shelter in embassies by traveling with disposable phones. “We are trying to send as many people as possible to seek refuge in our embassies and consulates because, at this time, it is not possible to leave the country and the only strategy is to save as many people as possible,” Di Giuseppe says. Close liaison with the Italian Embassy.



“The embassy must be pushed to avoid various bureaucratic actions, because we are in a really critical moment, concludes the deputy of Fratelli d’Italia, who recently worked to replace the embassy caught in the scandal of the sale of false nationalities.