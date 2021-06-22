Summer is now in full style and thanks to our vaccinations too opportunity to travel And back to almost normal. In the months we stayed home between lockdowns and colorful areas, we sought solace in food. Indeed, who prepares sweets every day, who makes pizza at home. On the one hand, our mood improved but on the other hand our body was affected.

Now that we are freer, in the truest sense of the word, we have to get back into shape to shed those extra kilos.

So we decided to go on a diet and we want a specialist to follow it. During the meeting the most important exchange of information takes place, but unfortunately we are underestimated. And we won’t have to because the trick has been revealed to lose weight more easily and nutritionists say so.

feeling hungry

Before discovering the trick to losing weight more easily, let’s discuss the main reason behind weight gain. It is true that in the summer we eat less because of the heat but in any case we prefer fresh foods but not necessarily saturated ones. The feeling of hunger increases and so we look for foods that make us happy but are often unhealthy. When you go on a diet, the situation changes. It is even more difficult to maintain a certain diet, especially in summer and above all because the feeling of hunger increases disproportionately.

The trick to lose weight more easily has been revealed and nutritionists say so

But from feeling hungry we should “play” because it is a trick to lose weight more easily. When we go to the dietitian or dietitian, the phrase that is repeated is to get up from the table when you are full. Or better yet, waking up when we haven’t reached full satiety yet. Staying a little hungry is the secret to losing weight more easily, because by doing so we get our stomachs back to eating less food.

