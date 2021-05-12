The three non-perishable plants that will grow colorful and luxurious even on a balcony or garden always in the shade with minimal effort

All plants need special sun exposure. Given that not everyone has a choice of where to place our plants, this is a great wealth. Especially those who want to grow something even in shade have difficulty. In fact, bestselling plants usually value light very much. However, today we are talking about 3 indestructible plants that will grow bright and luxurious even on a balcony or garden always in the shade and with minimal effort.

boxwood

This somewhat funny name indicates an evergreen shrub that is too perfect to look fake. Indeed, boxwood can turn out well into a hedge, but it is also suitable for smaller sizes. In fact, its special wound resistance and dense foliage make it the ideal plant for creating leaf silhouettes. In general we can see it in the form of a ball, but we can be immersed in the imagination.

Boxwood requires little care, needs little watering and is rarely affected by disease.

Hyuchira

Here is a plant that could not go unnoticed. Let’s talk aboutHyuchira, A category under which more than 40 species fall. It is a perennial herbaceous plant perfect for filling in borders but also for growing in pots. Its special feature lies in the color of the leaves. They can be burgundy, yellow, green or red. In short, they make a show at any time of the year not only during flowering. This plant also requires little maintenance, as it grows gracefully without us noticing.

Hydra

Ivy does not need great presentations, it is actually a very popular rustic plant. We meet her in the forest and on the walls of houses. In fact, she has an extraordinary ability to climb anywhere. This aspect makes it ideal for covering different areas, such as a porch divider or a garden wall. In addition, it adapts to any situation and can grow both on the ground and in pots. It is an evergreen plant which ensures bright colors even in winter. Perhaps not everyone knows that this is an ideal plant to grow even in shade.

On the other hand if we are looking for a plant that is capable of producing great flowers even in the shade, This He is one of us.

So we discovered 3 non-perishable plants that will grow colorful and luxurious even on a balcony or garden always in the shade and with minimal effort.