The team died of his wounds and Covid – OA Sport

A very difficult situation for the Italian ice hockey team in the shadow of the World Cup for the senior division. The Italian team preparing to start the adventure starting from May 21 in Riga (Latvia), will have to deal with a cut list due to injuries and above all due to Covid.

The formation that will actually play the review will be conditional on splits. Despite constant checks and strict compliance with safety protocols, the infamous virus (fortunately mildly) has affected many important players on the team as well as the coach. In total , There were 15 positive cases, Two of them returned thanks to their negative PCR test-validated disease.

Therefore, for this reason, they will not be able to participate in the competition Simon Daddy, Leonardo Felicity, Enrico Larcher and Gianluca Marsh. The list of players currently in Covid-19 is in no way neglected and a distinction should be made appropriately between those who would definitely not be able to participate and those who could instead join the team by simply being neglected at a later time.

Among the first are the goalkeeper Andreas Bernard And the attackers Tommaso Traversa, Michel Marquette and Matthias Mantinger, Which was not included in the list of 28 was sent to IIHF. It may be available at a later time Goalkeeper Jake Smith, defenders Thomas Larkin, Enrico Migliuranzi, Alex Trevellato and striker Marcus Gander are currently positive..

A complex case that included, as mentioned, the technical Greg Ireland And one of his assistants, Rico Petteri Lehounen. Ireland will continue to play their role as head coach by distance as possible. In the first part of the Global Review, the team will be led off the bench by Giorgio de Petén, Fabio Armani And the Swedish goalkeeper coach Peter Anderson.

“We are undoubtedly in a complicated situation and many might think it was easier to raise the white flag. However, we want to fully honor what we won on the field in 2019 in Bratislava: We owe our sport, we owe the blue jersey, and we owe it to the International Football Association (IIHF) that organized these tournaments despite the pandemic.. Absences force us to expect to include a series of young people that we are aiming for in the 2026 Olympics for a few years: for them this is a great opportunity, and we expect everyone to do their best not to be distorted more objectively. Equipped teams. The Federation believes in the boys, the coaches and the coaching staff: I hope the Italian fans, even from a distance, feel their sympathy for this group.Commentary, President of the International Federation of Autonomy, Andrea Jayus.

The debut in the World Cup Finals, as mentioned, is scheduled for Friday May 21 at 4:15 PM (3.15 PM in Italy) against Germany. Then, the Azores will have to confront Norway, Latvia, Finland, Kazakhstan, Canada, and the United States.

Calling from Italy

A list of 23 players (3 goalkeepers, 7 defenders and 13 forwards) and the staff that will start tomorrow in Verona.

Goalkeepers: Damian Clara (Red Bull Salzburg U-20 – Australia), David Fadani (Lugano – Switzerland), Justin Fazio (Bolzano).

The Defenders: Lorenzo Cassetti (Asiago), Gregorio Gius (Vasa), Daniel Gilera (Valposteria), Stefano Marquetti (Asiago), Phil Petronero (Cortina), Sebastiano Surakriba (Torgau – Switzerland), Peter Spornberger (Freiburg – Germany)

The attackers: Raphael Andergasen (Valpostria), Anthony Bardaro (Bolzano), Evan DeLuca (Bolzano), Daniel Frank (Bolzano), Luca Frego (Bolzano), Thomas Gallimberti (Appiano), Stefano Gilliati (Bolzano), Peter Hochkofler (Red Bull Salzburg) AUT), Marco Magnusco (Asiago), Angelo Messili (Bolzano), Alex Betan (Fehervar – HUN), Simon Beechiller (Bolzano), Marco Rosa (Asiago).

List of players and coaches who could join in the coming days

Goalkeepers: Jake Smith (Gerdina).

Defenders: Thomas Larkin (Mannheim), Enrico Migliuranzi (Asiago), Alex Trevellato (Västerås – Sweden).

Forwards: Marcus Gander (Steerzing).

Coaching Staff: Greg Ireland (Head Coach), Rico Petteri Lehtonen (Assistant Coach)

Photo: Carola Cimino