The Taiwanese group acquires Cogne Acciai Speciali. The region looks to the path of global expansion

The Taiwanese group Walsin Lihwa Corporation You will enter the capital of Cogne Acciai Speciali with a The majority share is 70%.

The agreement has been reached – as stated in the company’s memo – and the contract will be signed in the coming weeks.

“With Walsin Lihwa Corporation having a 70% equity stake, Cogne Acciai Speciali will ensure significant synergies and access to all benefits deriving from a large listed pool, particularly with regard to presence in Asian markets – explains a note – Merzoratti family You will remain committed to the company for the long term In order to support the planned growth path, in Europe as well as in North and South America.”

Walsin Lihwa Corporation, assisted in the transaction by law firm Chiomenti, is a listed group on the Taipei Stock Exchange active in various sectors, including the basic materials division (wire and cable, stainless steel and commodity business). 7,000 employees and 4.7 billion euros in turnover.

The timing of the agreement is subject to the regular licenses of the relevant authorities, which the company expects to obtain by 2022.

“We are particularly pleased and honored that the long tradition of our family of steel, which has led the Cogne Acciai Speciali to be a recognized world leader in our sector, can cross the successful path of the Walsin Lihwa Corporation Group, – highlights the President of Cogne Acciai Speciali Spa, Giuseppe Marzuratti – with whom we partner The same values, the same precision and the same strategy, to create the world’s largest group in the production of special long stainless steel, with concrete ambitions to expand operations in Europe and the Americas.”

Cogne Acciai Speciali Spa, which is assisted with treatment by Advant NCTM Law Firm, had sales in 2021 645 million euros with a workforce of 1,413 people.

Lavivaz and Berchi: “A choice that we hope will boost employment opportunities in our region”

“The entry of a large international group as a majority stake in Cogne Acciai Speciali is very important news: we hope this choice, made independently by the owners, will further advance the company’s global expansion path and support economic growth and employment in our region.” So the head of the district Eric Lavivaz Economic development, training and employment advisor Luigi Berchi He commented on the news of a Taiwanese group’s acquisition of Cas. District leaders have already scheduled a meeting with senior management on the ownership structure of Kogen’s private steel.