The sun as a gravitational lens to communicate with extraterrestrial civilizations

When NASA Share first deep picture Championship of the galaxy cluster called SMACS 0723 in the middle, astronomy enthusiasts all hopped in their seats for the amazing detail, the very large number of celestial bodies and visible gravitational lenses.

If SMACS 0723 is located about 4.6 billion light-years away from our point of view, then thanks to the effect of gravitational lensing we were able to observe galaxies centered 13.1 billion light-years away from us. The gravitational lensing effect predicts, in complete agreement with the theory of general relativity, that large celestial bodies such as black holes and galaxy clusters, are able to bend the path of light passing in a manner similar to what an optical lens would. (You can see an example in the title), and some believe this property can also be exploited with smaller orbs.

Einstein’s general theory of relativity tells us that the gravitational pull of massive celestial bodies can bend light. When it does, it focuses and magnifies the light of objects behind it like a telescope, achieving an effect called a gravitational lens.

For example, let’s think about our Sun and try to imagine a way to use it as a gravitational lens to observe other star systems and very distant exoplanets. We will have in our hands a kind of very powerful natural telescope that will open up endless possibilities for study.

But someone has gone so far as to assume that this system can bring with it other advantages that, with our current technological development, we cannot currently exploit. But who said that other civilizations did not develop before our own and were able to exploit gravitational lenses in ways we can’t imagine now? This is what a group of graduate students at Penn State thinks, according to which communications can also enjoy this property of space-time, and perhaps Perhaps someone has already established a true interstellar communication network.