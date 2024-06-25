The suits are leaking and the astronauts still don’t know whether they will be able to return or not

This mission to the International Space Station was not so lucky. First, the option of using Boeing’s unreliable Starliner, which would leave the astronauts in space for at least an additional ten days, and then the impossibility of performing a spacewalk due to problems with the suits.

As reported by Speace.com NASA canceled a spacewalk on the International Space Station on June 24 after a spacesuit coolant leaked as the station’s exit process began.

NASA astronauts Tracy Caldwell Dyson and Mike Barratt have been notified by Mission Control that they need to cancel their planned 6.5-hour spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS). The duo had already switched to internal energy in their suits, meaning the spacewalk had technically begun. After the cancellation, the astronauts opened the hatch of the International Space Station, officially ended the spacewalk and returned to the indoor environment

During a live NASA TV broadcast, astronauts reported finding “water everywhere” as they transferred their suits to internal power to prepare for EVA. He stated that the leak appeared to have come from the power and cooling auxiliary unit (SCU) located in the Dyson spacesuit. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the astronauts were not in danger from the leak. So the station still faces major problems.

Meanwhile, Starliner…

While NASA and Boeing focus on completing the first mission with astronauts aboard the Starliner spacecraft early next month, there are questions about the future of the spacecraft.

Boeing’s Starliner capsule suffered Another delay on Friday (June 21) In completing its first mission to the International Space Station (ISS) with astronauts, with a crew that includes NASA’s Butch Wilmore and Sonny Williams. Team officials stressed that more testing is still needed before the Starliner returns, which has been plagued by helium leaks and propulsion problems that led to the Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission being extended from its originally scheduled 10 days after its June 5 launch. toNASA and Boeing have not yet announced when the Starliner will return, saying only that it will take place after the July 2 spacewalk, which will now have to wait for the suits to be repaired.

Being a test flight, the unexpected event on the CFT was somewhat expected. But a major milestone is fast approaching: Starliner is scheduled to begin its first operational mission to the International Space Station in early 2025. However, Boeing’s new space mission requires that the spacecraft operate perfectly, and that there be no new helium leaks, and this has not been ruled out yet.

Now the recovery mission has not been confirmed, the astronauts will remain in space for at least another twelve days, in the hope that we won’t have to ask Elon Musk to launch a spacecraft. The dragon has him in Rush and rage to recover the poor astronauts.



