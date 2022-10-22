October 22, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The sudden move to Windsor and the legacy of Queen Elizabeth

The sudden move to Windsor and the legacy of Queen Elizabeth

Lorelei Reese October 22, 2022 1 min read

Now that Queen Elizabeth II has left the scene for Charles III, the spotlight remains more on the next heir to the throne, Prince William and the Princess. kaYou are. According to commentator and royal expert Cristina Garibaldi, the two would have given a so-called “coup of grace” to Harry and Megan, right, given the inheritance, this summer at Windsor Castle. On the other hand, the Queen gave Harry and Meghan the Frogmore Cottage near the palace but it is certainly less important. Less than a year later, the two renounced the estate to resign from royal duties and travel to California. At Windsor Castle, William and Kate are “really rooted as a family” while the previous residence, Adelaide Cottage, is a much smaller residence and certainly “not big enough for what a future King might need”. Photo: Kikapress Music: “Summer” from Bensound.com
Read also: – Charles III, Nostradamus’ prophecy about the new king is terrible: what should happen on the day of the coronation

Marta Fassina, Lady Berlusconi’s transformation in Kate Middleton’s dress: that’s how it was before

© Reproduction reserved

See also  A turning point in his career at Palando

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Saturn vs Scorpio, energy in reserve. Tomorrow’s horoscope, Saturday 22 October

October 22, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

The era of cryptocurrency and metaverse has begun

October 21, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

You look depressed, will you feel some joy or not?

October 21, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

3 min read

Shillasi, the rector, is testing the vaccination campaign

October 22, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

How to access the discount and when it is due

October 22, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

The sudden move to Windsor and the legacy of Queen Elizabeth

October 22, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

It is very hot and not only in Italy, temperatures reach 12 ° C above average over half of Europe. Here’s the status and predictions «3B Meteo

October 22, 2022 Karen Hines