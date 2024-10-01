The Subaru Forester ranks sixth

Important legacy – It has already been launched in North America, where it will go on sale from spring 2024, new Subaru Forester It was also introduced in the European version (In the pictures), thanks to the sale of more than 5 million units worldwide since the first series was introduced in February 1997. The sixth generation aims to uphold the legacy of previous Foresters by presenting itself as a capable go-anywhere SUV. So he can’t be missing Four-wheel drive Permanent, moving by propulsion system Mild hybrid Based on the engine boxer 2 liter 4 cylinder engine 136 CV Combined with a continuously variable transmission Lenartronic. All of this is based on a platform, the Subaru Global Platform, which has been further improved allowing us to have Torsional rigidity 10% better than the previous model.

Maintains proportions – New car body Subaru Forester It has been revised with a wider, sharper front end that displays a grille connected to the slim headlights. The fenders are prominent to create a muscular feel, while at the back there is a line that cuts through the tailgate and joins the headlights. in’Passenger compartment Front seats are installed to limit head shaking and reduce back and neck pain. The new Forester is equipped with Multimedia system With an 11.6-inch HD screen, and wirelessly compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

A fast wireless charger is available in the center tray, while both USB Type-C and Type-A sockets are available for the front and rear seats. fundwhich has a minimum capacity 508 litres With all seats in place and reaches a maximum of 1,720 liters with the sofa folded down: inside the load compartment there are new hooks and anchor points that improve Practical application. For the first time, the power tailgate can be activated hands-free by placing your foot under the bumper.

Off road safely – New Subaru Forester It is standard equipped with Difficult terrain: Now the system also works in reverse. Technology Sight The driving assistance system, also standard, has been updated with a new one camera Wide angle and new angle radar Front to improve recognition capabilities of other vehicles.

In total there are 15 jobs, of which 5 are new and 7 are improved: among the new jobs there are Emergency stop (A first ever for Subaru) which reduces the risk of accidents if the driver is unable to drive the car, for example due to illness. Those on board can see outside better, not only because of the large glass roof and redesigned pillars, but also thanks to new features such as 360 degree view Or LED cornering lights.