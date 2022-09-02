The strange things that will fly in space with the Artemis mission

The Artemis I mission will not have a human crew, instead of tree seeds, bolts and a Snoopy doll will travel.

credit: NASA

Fifty-five kilograms of UFOs will travel over a million kilometers. the mission Artemis I NASA is leavingSeptember 3 It will not have a human crew. on the spacecraft Orion Tree seeds, spikes, and even an astronaut-dressed Snoopy will travel. The “Official flight kit“Established by federal law. The goal is to allow NASA, international organizations and business partners to use the relics that will be traveling on the spacecraft as trophies or museum objects. To be able to upload them, it is necessary to submit a written request to NASA. Flags, badges, and posters as well as less conventional objects have succeeded in the choice.

First of all, doll Parasitical Astronaut, which will be used as a visual indicator of zero gravity. It is no coincidence that the hero of the Charles M. Schulze comics from the 1960s was associated with NASA. Even before the man set foot on the moon, the US government agency asked Schultz for permission to use the image of the beagle. On Orion there will also be one of the cartoonist’s pelts and 245 silver Snoopy pins.

53 years later also a find space will return home. A piece of lunar rock collected during the Apollo 11 mission will travel aboard the spacecraft. And it’s not the only remains, as it will also have on board a bolt, nut and washer belonging to one of the Apollo 11 F-1 engines.

There will also be gods in the kit tree seeds, which will be distributed upon return to schools for educational purposes. This isn’t the first time, even during the Apollo 14 mission, that seeds were loaded onto the ship in order to examine the effects of space on plants. The experiment did not work, and the vase was broken during the flight. On their return, the United States Forest Service planted 450 plants, later called “moon trees”. Now they have a second chance.

The LEGO set, by collaborating with NASA, gained a place on board. The iconic yellow characters will also travel in space, and in fact the company is committed to creating a free tutoring program, “ready to go,” dedicated to space-related STEM careers. Instead, the European Space Agency has donated a small statue of the Greek goddess Artemis, in reference to the space program’s name. It will then be displayed at the Acropolis Museum in Greece.