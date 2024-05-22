The star Betelgeuse is about to explode and can be seen from Earth

BetelgeuseIt is one of the brightest stars in the night sky, and has fascinated astronomers and astronomy enthusiasts for generations. Located in the constellation Orion, Betelgeuse is a red giant that has reached the final stages of its stellar life. Recently, there has been a lot of talk about the possibility that Betelgeuse might explode into a spectacular supernova, visible even from Earth. This event will represent one of the most impressive astronomical phenomena ever seen.

Because the star Betelgeuse is exploding

Betelgeuse is one Super giant rossaAn advanced stage in the life of a huge star. High-mass stars like Betelgeuse quickly exhaust their nuclear fuel. Currently, Betelgeuse is burning helium in its core, a process that produces heavier elements up to iron. When iron accumulates in the core, the star is no longer able to produce energy through nuclear fusion. This leads to the catastrophic collapse of the nucleus under its own gravity.

During the collapse of the nucleus, temperatures and pressures rise dramatically, leading to the formation of neutrons and the emission of large amounts of neutrinos. These neutrinos quickly escape from the star, followed by a shock wave that propagates through the outer layers of the star, causing… Supernova explosion.

Betelgeuse showed signs of variation in brightness, behavior that raised questions about its evolutionary status. Observations indicate that Betelgeuse may be in the final stage of burning helium or perhaps the beginning of burning carbon. The duration of these final stages can vary greatly, which makes it difficult Prediction exactly When the explosion will happen.

Visible light from Earth: when will it happen?

Betelgeuse will explode as a supernova An exceptional eventIt can be seen even during the day and is brighter than a full moon. Despite predictions and rumours, this explosion is unlikely to happen in the near future. Astronomers estimate that a Betelgeuse explosion could occur in 100,000 to 1,000,000 years, which is a relatively short period in astronomical terms, but still very long compared to the human scale.

when The star will explodethe resulting light will be Visible for several months. The star will increase in brightness until it becomes about 100,000 times brighter than it currently is. This phenomenon will produce light so intense that it will be visible even during the day, casting shadows on the Earth during the night.

An explosion Supernova It’s not just the visual spectacle that would give Breathtaking photos, but it is also an event of great scientific interest. Astronomers use networks of neutrino detectors, such as the Supernova Early Warning System, to detect and predict such events. Neutrinos released during the core collapse reach Earth a few hours before visible light, providing an early warning to monitor the explosion. While Betelgeuse is in the final stages of its life, a supernova explosion is not expected in the near term.

The prospect of being able to observe such an amazing and scientifically important event continues to excite and interest astronomers and the public. Even if we cannot witness this event, the possibility of simulating and studying what will happen remains a wonderful opportunity for science and understanding of the universe.