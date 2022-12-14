“The spirit of Maradona entered Messi, but I will not talk about Diego or cry.”

“I’m really excited, it’s really an extraordinary moment. I’m not superstitious, but in Naples they made me superstitious.”
To the “Calciomercato original” microphones Sky Sportsthe former Napoli striker intervened Robert Sosa Starting with Argentina’s victory over Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals:I’m really excited, it’s really an extraordinary moment. I’m not superstitious, but in Naples they made me superstitious. I watched the match with my friend’s family, Napoli really changed me positively. Messi has been at this level for 20 years, he threw off the weight of the national team by winning the Copa America in the Maracana, where it was not easy. Maybe Diego’s spirit got inside, we can really win“.
Review of the goal against Frosinone in Napoli’s last Serie A match: “It was among the most exciting goals of my career. I wore that magic number (No. 10 last worn by a player from Napoli, ed.) which we remember well in Naples, because the greatest of all wore it. Don’t make me cry now I remember Diego“.
