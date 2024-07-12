The space station will be visible across Italy tonight in a super bright passage (which will last for 10 minutes)

The International Space Station (ISS) continues to put on a show: today, July 12, 2024, it will sail over Italy! Visible to the naked eye, here is the guide and maps

Super bright passing tonight space station international (International Space Station): Today is July 12, 2024, starting at From 9.23 pm And in the southwest, the International Space Station will give a show across the whole of Italy! There will be a wonderful transit and It can be seen all over Italy with the naked eye.If you have clear skies, eyes on the sky, and punctuality, the crossing will take about 10 minutes. There International Space Station It will be easy to recognize because it will be a very bright point in the sky and will not “shine” like a star but will have a constant light. Below is the map of Rome (for example only). In the next paragraph You will find how to download maps from your city (the elevation will change but the times will be roughly the same sunrise, southwest and sunset towards the northeast).

Map indicating passage space station In Rome today, July 12th at 9pm:23.

Copyright: Heavens-Above.com

How to download sky maps for your city?

It’s very easy to find out. Where and when will the International Space Station be visible from your city?The fastest way is to contact the site. The sky above Select your city at the top right. Once done, select “ISS” from the menu and you’re done. Obviously, maps with the time and date will be available for download. This site will also allow you to discover the steps From other satellites From anywhere (even Tiangong, the Chinese space station): good “hunting” for everyone and always clear skies!

Cover image copyright Heavens above.