July 12, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The space station will be visible across Italy tonight in a super bright passage (which will last for 10 minutes)

The space station will be visible across Italy tonight in a super bright passage (which will last for 10 minutes)

Karen Hines July 12, 2024 2 min read

The International Space Station (ISS) continues to put on a show: today, July 12, 2024, it will sail over Italy! Visible to the naked eye, here is the guide and maps

Super bright passing tonight space station international (International Space Station): Today is July 12, 2024, starting at From 9.23 pm And in the southwest, the International Space Station will give a show across the whole of Italy! There will be a wonderful transit and It can be seen all over Italy with the naked eye.If you have clear skies, eyes on the sky, and punctuality, the crossing will take about 10 minutes. There International Space Station It will be easy to recognize because it will be a very bright point in the sky and will not “shine” like a star but will have a constant light. Below is the map of Rome (for example only). In the next paragraph You will find how to download maps from your city (the elevation will change but the times will be roughly the same sunrise, southwest and sunset towards the northeast).

space station
Map indicating passage space station In Rome today, July 12th at 9pm:23.
Copyright: Heavens-Above.com

How to download sky maps for your city?

It’s very easy to find out. Where and when will the International Space Station be visible from your city?The fastest way is to contact the site. The sky above Select your city at the top right. Once done, select “ISS” from the menu and you’re done. Obviously, maps with the time and date will be available for download. This site will also allow you to discover the steps From other satellites From anywhere (even Tiangong, the Chinese space station): good “hunting” for everyone and always clear skies!

See also  How to stay healthy from Christmas attacks: Life-saving tips from a cardiologist, without giving up

Cover image copyright Heavens above.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Airworks Srl, the engineering company collaborating with ESA and NASA, arrives in Monfalcone
3 min read

Airworks Srl, the engineering company collaborating with ESA and NASA, arrives in Monfalcone

July 12, 2024 Karen Hines
Val Cavallina in Rosa vs Cancer
2 min read

Val Cavallina in Rosa vs Cancer

July 11, 2024 Karen Hines
NASA, $25 Billion in Funding for 2025
2 min read

NASA, $25 Billion in Funding for 2025

July 11, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

The space station will be visible across Italy tonight in a super bright passage (which will last for 10 minutes)
2 min read

The space station will be visible across Italy tonight in a super bright passage (which will last for 10 minutes)

July 12, 2024 Karen Hines
“They got rid of him, his money is needed for the Kompanyers”
1 min read

“They got rid of him, his money is needed for the Kompanyers”

July 12, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
July Promo Codes
2 min read

July Promo Codes

July 12, 2024 Gerald Bax
Biden: ‘I am the most qualified person to be president.’ Slip-ups: Zelensky becomes Putin, Kamala Harris becomes Trump’s ‘VP’
6 min read

Biden: ‘I am the most qualified person to be president.’ Slip-ups: Zelensky becomes Putin, Kamala Harris becomes Trump’s ‘VP’

July 12, 2024 Samson Paul