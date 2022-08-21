August 21, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The space station over the Friuli sky: when to see it

The space station over the Friuli sky: when to see it

Karen Hines August 21, 2022 1 min read

August 21 2022

The space station is above the entire FVG.

If we search, we’ll notice september sky Offers free offers on Friuli Venezia Giulia. We are not talking about a shooting star but about International Space StationThat will fly over our heads in the next few days.

Where and when you can see.

The International Space Station will be visible from Lignano to Tarvisio. The area in question is the entire area. From Trieste to Sassil. But you have to stay focused on the schedules because the station It will only be visible before dawn for a duration 10 minutes max. in the morning August 22 5:29 a.m. to 5:37 a.m., Tuesday August 23 6:15 AM to 6:26 AM and Wednesday August 24 From 5:27 to 5:37. In all three mornings, the point to look at is the southwest where it will “rise”. Then the show ends.

What is the International Space Station?

International Space Station It is 24 years that run in the sky. request 100 to 150 billion dollarsIt is perhaps the most important and ambitious program for global cooperation in science and technology ever. The greatest work of man-made engineering. Space agencies in the United States, Russia, Europe, Japan and Canada are working on it in coordination for a total of 14 different countries.

See also  San Lorenzo's tears are back: when and how do we see them

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

A new temperature drop from Monday and Tuesday is below average in several areas. Here are the expected temperatures «3B Meteo

August 21, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

The Voyager probes celebrate their 45th anniversary in an effort to solve a problem

August 21, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The Nina phenomenon is back, and there’s bad news! Autumn has been turned upside down since September in Italy »ILMETEO.it

August 20, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Dukin’s Daughter’s Last Push – Mondo’s Last Push ‘Dragon’s Servant of the USA’

August 21, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

The company that could upend the plans of the EU and the rest of the world

August 21, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

How do you see the house of the dragon?

August 21, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

The space station over the Friuli sky: when to see it

August 21, 2022 Karen Hines