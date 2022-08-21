The space station over the Friuli sky: when to see it

The space station is above the entire FVG.

If we search, we’ll notice september sky Offers free offers on Friuli Venezia Giulia. We are not talking about a shooting star but about International Space StationThat will fly over our heads in the next few days.

Where and when you can see.

The International Space Station will be visible from Lignano to Tarvisio. The area in question is the entire area. From Trieste to Sassil. But you have to stay focused on the schedules because the station It will only be visible before dawn for a duration 10 minutes max. in the morning August 22 5:29 a.m. to 5:37 a.m., Tuesday August 23 6:15 AM to 6:26 AM and Wednesday August 24 From 5:27 to 5:37. In all three mornings, the point to look at is the southwest where it will “rise”. Then the show ends.

What is the International Space Station?

International Space Station It is 24 years that run in the sky. request 100 to 150 billion dollarsIt is perhaps the most important and ambitious program for global cooperation in science and technology ever. The greatest work of man-made engineering. Space agencies in the United States, Russia, Europe, Japan and Canada are working on it in coordination for a total of 14 different countries.