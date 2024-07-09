The space station is visible in the sky from Italy: when it passes

A spectacular transit visible to the naked eye is about to appear in the sky and will leave stargazers and cosmos lovers speechless. The International Space Station (ISS) will put on a show across the whole of Italy. However, we will need to be careful about timing the passage It will only last about ten minutes.The ISS will be easy to spot because it will be a very bright dot in the sky and will not “blink” like a star but will have a constant light. But when will this transition happen? When should we look?

How to see the International Space Station from Italy on July 9: When it passes overhead

Among the many lights in the sky, on the evening of July 9, 2024 There will be one more interesting than the others. It will be the International Space Station that will cross the skies of Italy starting at 10.11 pm starting from the northwest and cutting the peninsula in half.

In clear weather, the crossing will be easily visible. Depending on the city you are in, the altitude will change but the times will be roughly the same – sunrise, southwest, and sunset, northeast. The advice is to set an alarm and watch the sky at the start. From 10.06pm to 10.16pmDuring this period of time, the International Space Station will be clearly visible from all over Italy, especially from the central south, with a maximum magnitude of -3.7.

All July Clips: When to See the Space Station

If you miss the July 9 deadline, July 10 You will have the opportunity to see the International Space Station. We will have a day with one transit in the morning and one in the evening. The first will occur from 4:35 to 4:45, with a maximum magnitude of -3.8. It is best observed from western Italy. The second will occur from 9:17 to 9:28 p.m., with a maximum magnitude of -3.2, and can be best observed from southern Italy.

to’July 11 It’s worth setting your alarm between 3:46 and 3:57 because the ISS will be visible from across the country at a maximum magnitude of -3.7. Be careful not to confuse it with the Starlink satellites.

I July 12In the evening, there will be a new pass of the ISS from 9.16pm to 9.27pm, with perfect visibility (weather permitting) from across the country and maximum magnitude at -3.7. Skip about ten days, and July 22With a magnitude of -3.5 from 10:50 p.m. to 10:56 p.m., the International Space Station will make a partial transit that will be best observed from the center and north of the country.

And after two days, July 24The space station will make another partial transit, best observed from Sardinia, from 10.49 p.m. to 10.54 p.m., with a maximum magnitude of -3.3. July 25From 10 p.m. to 10:07 p.m., the ISS will again be visible from across the country, with a maximum magnitude of -3.9.

The last two events will be in July. 26 With a magnitude of -3.4 from 9:11 p.m. to 9:20 p.m., it can be best observed from the northeast and the Adriatic Sea. Finally, the July 28 There will be the last transit of the month, best observed from western Italy, from 9.09pm to 9.18pm. The ISS will have a maximum magnitude of -3.5. In short, there are many opportunities this month to see this amazing show in the sky. Pay attention to the calendar, the scheduled alarms and the ringing of the alarms, all ready to turn their noses up to admire the ISS overhead.