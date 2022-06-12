The Solar Electric Vehicle Is Reality: Characteristics

thatindependence It is one of the factors that has prevented, at least for now, greater speed and full-body Electric cars spread It is well known. Battery packs installed on electric cars generally guarantee tens of kilometers less on a single charge, which discourages those who use the car on long trips.

Charging times certainly longer than those required for a full tank slow the transition to electric and green mobility (despite the European Parliament’s decision to to ban Cars with internal combustion engines starting in 2035). A solution to this dilemma has been proposed Light year The Dutch car manufacturer presented its first model equipped with Solar panels for “running” charging.

Solar Panel Car Becomes Reality: Light Year 0 . Unveiled

It was revealed during the world premiere on June 9, and light year 0 It was announced several times and always postponed. Now, however, the Dutch manufacturer (specializing in the production of solar panels) has broken the last delay and revealed the final design and technical characteristics Electric car with solar panels.

The entire “upper” surface of the vehicle (roof and covers) is covered with a thin layer of solar panels that recharge the battery while the vehicle is stationary and in motion. According to the calculations of Dutch technicians, it will be possible to obtain them thanks to solar panels Between 6000 and 11,000 kilometers of autonomy Completely free. That is, thanks to solar energy, this will be possible Travel between 20 and 35 kilometers per day (Based on the solar radiation where you live) without having to plug the car into a power outlet.

Scrolling through the technical data sheet of Lightyear 0, it turns out that the Dutch electric car is equipped with a 60 kWh battery, capable of guaranteeing a range of up to 625 kilometers (according to the parameters of the WLTP test cycle). Thanks to the additional autonomy guaranteed by the solar panels, 0 light year can travel more than 700 km With one charge. Charging times vary significantly depending on the power of the socket you are charging with: from 32 km/h with an hour of charging with a domestic socket to more than 560 km/h with “quick charge” poles.

there At full speed It is electronically limited to 160 km/h, while it takes 10 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h

Advantages of solar panels on cars

The decision to cover the roof and canopy with 5 square meters of solar panels is not dictated by extravagance or the desire to stand out from other manufacturers. Dutch factory technicians also demonstrated the possibility of being able to recharge the battery while driving It includes many advantagesTechnically and practically.

In addition to the excess of autonomy, recharging “while running” allows you to use Smaller battery packs Compared to cars of a similar range. This translates to lower weight, improved weight, space distribution and lower production costs.

A car is not for everyone

However, it must be said that the Lightyear 0 is definitely not an electric car for everyone. During the presentation event, the Dutch manufacturer recalled that the car will be produced in 946 samples only The cost will be around 250 thousand euros. In short, while technically and technologically interesting, the Lightyear 0 is definitely not the electric car for the masses.